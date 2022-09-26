ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 10 Arkansas jumped out to a 14-0 lead against No. 23 Texas A&M in the first quarter and appeared headed for its fourth win, but then some questionable decisions plus a turnover and missed field goal allowed the Aggies to take a 23-21 win.

“Well, that was a tough one,” Sam Pittman said. “Give A&M all the credit in the world. You know, they fought back from 14 down. And, you know, had a couple big plays in there, a big run, and then certainly a big fumble and the recovery.

