Arkansas' Davonte Davis (4) works towards the basket while defended by UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) in the second half of of the Sweet 16 during the 2023 NCAA Touranment.

The Southeastern Conference released the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2023-24 season on Monday. The Razorbacks will play five teams both home and away including Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Arkansas will additionally host Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt once while traveling to Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State for single games.

