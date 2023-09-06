FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is preparing for its second game of the season and could be missing a key piece of the offense.
The status of junior running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is unknown. He hasn't practiced this week and has been wearing a sleeve over his left leg. If Sanders can't go then AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave would be asked to pick up the slack. That is something Green and Dubinion did in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
No matter who is at running back that aspect of the offense should get a boost with the return of left guard Brady Latham. Josh Braun, the starting right guard, filled in at left guard for Latham against Western Carolina, but talked about Latham following Tuesday's practice.
"I mean, Brady's a captain, so him having that position on the team, it's great having him back," Braun said. "We know how much he's given this program and how much he cares for it, so it's definitely to have him. On the offensive line, I mean, he's a captain of the team, but on the offensive line he's also a captain. Just having him there driving the bus makes a whole world of difference."
Arkansas had 36 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 56-13 win over Western Carolina. The leading rusher was Sanders who had 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
The offense did get a boost from the passing game. Arkansas completed 20-of-25 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns. One of the key pieces of the offense was wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa who grabbed three receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.
"Yeah, as an offense I think we executed the passing game really well," TeSlaa said. "We went out there and I feel like we prepared really well. We knew what they were going to give us and we just took advantage of what they were giving us as a defense. On that touchdown play, you know, Hud (Clark) set me up with the interception. We had short field position and had a play call that I knew I'd be able to score on if we executed it well."
It was also a key block thrown by TeSlaa that freed Jaedon Wilson to race 65 yards for a touchdown on Arkansas' second offensive play from scrimmage on Saturday. TeSlaa talked about the clearing block he put on the Western Carolina cornerback.
"Yeah, I mean, that was something we knew that they were going to do going into practice." TeSlaa said. "That corner was going to trigger really hard, so I got off the ball and immediately got the corner, so I had to just get low and got my hands into him. At that point, he just kind of fell to his knees. I just took him to the ground and obviously Jaedon read that. He was able to use his speed up the seam and use his speed to his advantage. It was just something I was able to do because I basically knew it was coming because of how many reps."
It wasn't all offense though on Saturday. Arkansas created five turnovers with its defense. Among them was an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown by Brad Spence, who is a true freshman. Spence talked about the pick-6 on Tuesday.
"Yeah it was a pretty fun experience seeing the crowd roar after I get my first pick in collegiate game, so it was a moment to remember," Spence said. "Moment to cherish. You know, it’s not common for a freshman to get his first pick in his first game.
"Sort of like the right place, right time thing. You know, I played two coverages and I ended up seeing the ball and I had ball instincts. So, seeing the ball and went to go get it and it was like a shock when I caught it. I only saw green so I just ran to the touchdown. It was great."
Spence was asked his thoughts once he had the ball and was running.
" I seen like an o-linemen when I caught it, so I was like ‘I think I got him beat’ so I was like ‘Yeah I think I got this all the way,'" Spence said.
Arkansas will be at home on Saturday to host Kent State at 3 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.
