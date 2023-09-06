FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is preparing for its second game of the season and could be missing a key piece of the offense.

The status of junior running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is unknown. He hasn't practiced this week and has been wearing a sleeve over his left leg. If Sanders can't go then AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave would be asked to pick up the slack. That is something Green and Dubinion did in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.