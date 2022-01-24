FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and defensive line coach Jermial Ashley have parted company.
Ashley, whose parting was first reported Sunday by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is no longer listed on the Razorbacks roster of assistant football coaches.
The former defensive line coach at Tulsa, Ashley coached the D-line and recruited in 2021 into 2022 for Pittman’s Razorbacks, replacing 2020 defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.
Since hiring his first staff for the 2020 Razorbacks, Pittman has had to replace 2020 offensive line coach Brad Davis, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native who came back to his home to coach the offensive line at LSU, and 2020 tight ends coach Jon Cooper, 2020 linebackers coach Rion Rhodes and LeBlanc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.