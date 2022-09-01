FAYETTEVILLE — Starting with Wednesday’s practice, less contact work, more rest and a lot more on the Cincinnati Bearcats comprise Arkansas’ agenda until Saturday’s season-opening game.
Coach Sam Pittman’s No. 19 Razorbacks and Coach Luke Fickell’s No. 23 Bearcats clash at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN in both teams’ season-opener at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
The long preseason that included a mock game last Friday and practices in full pads last Saturday and hard Monday and Tuesday practices dictated a lighter more cerebral Wednesday for Pittman’s Hogs.
“It’s different than what might be a regular week,” Pittman said before the Razorbacks practiced Wednesday. “We chose to go pretty heavy on Monday and Tuesday and then we’re starting to wind down a little bit. Today we’re going to go in spiders and tomorrow (Thursday) as well.”
Pittman said the Hogs spent so much of the preseason working on themselves it’s high time they spend more time on their opponent.
“I want to make sure we know exactly who our opponent is,” Pittman said. “So in our meetings we’re going to start with Cincinnati film. I learned as an assistant that a lot of times you’re going over the tape so much from practice that you don’t get to the opponent as much as you’d like to, so we’re starting our individual meetings by understanding exactly who we are playing.”
The Hogs have worked portions of four practices working against the scout team emulating Cincinnati.
The Bearcats aren’t your typical nonconference underdog the Razorbacks so customarily open against.
They went 13-1 last year as the American Athletic Conference champions not losing until the Cotton Bowl part of the 4-team College Football Playoff against SEC champion Alabama.
The Bearcats sent nine to the NFL off that first ever Group of Five team to crack the Power Five stranglehold on the playoffs but remain so formidable to be Top 25 as are the Hogs coming off a 9-4 season and Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.
“I want to get these guys confident in the mind by watching a little bit more and emphasizing Cincinnati a little bit more than what we have,” Pittman said. “Because we’ve been worried about ourself the entire camp. These last few days, I really want them to get to know the opponent on film a little better.”
Arkansas began the week with injury concerns about starting offensive guard Brady Latham and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, the transfer who caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns for last season’s Oklahoma Sooners.
Apparently those concerns have alleviated.
“I think we’re healthy,” Pittman said Wednesday. “The guys that have been dinged up a little bit, I feel real good about them being able to play. So I feel pretty good about all that.
Haselwood’s looked good this week, so I think we’ll be fine injury-wise.”
Matt Landers, once at Georgia when Pittman was Georgia’s offensive line coach, and then transferred to Toledo and now to Arkansas, also has posted an impressive preseason at receiver.
“Obviously I knew Matt when I was fortunate to be the offensive line coach there at Georgia,”Pittman said. “Obviously had a lot of speed, talent, height at about 6-5 and could really run. Certainly he’s changed his body, he’s matured, catching the ball really well, fast. Can’t wait to see what he’s able to do on Saturday. We think he’s going to have a really good year for us.”
Pittman was elated that 2021 Razorbacks stars turned pro Treylon Burks (receiver, Tennessee Titans), John Ridgeway (defensive lineman Dallas Cowboys) and Montaric Brown (Jacksonville Jaguars) all made the final cut with their NFL teams and that Grant Morgan (undrafted free agent linebacker with the Jacksonville Jaguars) was assigned to Jacksonville’s practice squad.
