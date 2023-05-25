Arkansas Baseball

Arkansas' Kendall Diggs, pictured during a game earlier this year, hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 11th inning Wednesday as the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 6-5 in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

 Michael Woods

Kendall Diggs hit a walk-off solo home run Wednesday evening in the bottom of the 11th to give Arkansas a 6-5 win over Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

"I went in there and wanted to make him come to me," Diggs said. "He threw a first pitch fastball. The next two were maybe the ball bounced, really good pitches. I knew he was going to bring it to me there. With a 2-1 count he doesn’t want to get that leadoff runner on. So I put a good swing on it and it worked out well."

