Anyone who knows me, knows how big of an Arkansas Razorbacks fan I am, especially of the three big sports of football, basketball and baseball.
A lot of that comes from growing up in Arkansas and it being the “only game” in town. Granted, it’s not that way now. We have so many great teams and schools at different levels. So this is not a knock on our local collegiate teams of UCA, Hendrix and Central Baptist College, which I love and support them all, unless they are playing my alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
I was also a tuba player in the UA Marching and Hogwild Bands from the fall of 1990 through the spring of 1995. That was a rough time for football, but those were the absolute glory years of Razorback basketball.
During my time in the Hogwild Band, I attended four NCAA tournaments, three Sweet 16s and two Final Fours, including the 1994 championship when the Razorbacks beat Duke 76-72 to win the national championship. I was there the next year when Arkansas lost to UCLA in the title game. But let’s not talk about that one too much.
The way the Razorbacks are playing this year and the previous two seasons, it evokes memories that I made with some of my best friends in the world.
In 1994, I roomed with three guys in Charlotte, N.C., who I still stay in contact, at least through social media, to this day. They are Chad Martin, Warren Gasaway and Dewayne Harris. Chad and I text at least several times a week.
While in Charlotte for the Final Four, our hotel room was a suite. We stayed with the Razorbacks basketball team. We flew on the same chartered jet. It was like we were rock stars.
With our suite, we had a full kitchen. We all talked our director, Dale Warren, into stopping at a grocery store because we wanted to have a meal in our hotel room after the semifinal game against Arizona.
That night, Dewayne got into the kitchen and fried up a bunch of chicken. We had a throwdown of some good food in our hotel room. Granted, we weren’t allowed to drink on band trips, but I’ve never been a drinker anyway, so it wasn’t a problem for me.
But seeing photos online of the current Hogwild Band members at the Hoover Dam with the Razorbacks playing in the Sweet 16 in Las Vegas, just evoked many great memories I made with some of my best friends ever.
I hope the Razorbacks make a run at the Final Four in Houston. It will be some of the best memories the band members will make in their lives!
