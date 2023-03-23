x

Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo, left, plays his tuba during a pep rally at the 1994 Final Four in Charlotte, N.C.. He is pictured with tuba player David Mudd and one of his best friends, tenor saxophone player Chad Martin.

 Courtesy of Walt Beazley/University of Arkansas

Anyone who knows me, knows how big of an Arkansas Razorbacks fan I am, especially of the three big sports of football, basketball and baseball.

A lot of that comes from growing up in Arkansas and it being the “only game” in town. Granted, it’s not that way now. We have so many great teams and schools at different levels. So this is not a knock on our local collegiate teams of UCA, Hendrix and Central Baptist College, which I love and support them all, unless they are playing my alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

