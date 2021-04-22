Finishing out the home-and-home series with the No. 6/8 University of Arkansas, the Central Arkansas softball team fell, 7-6, in extra innings via a walk-off home run Wednesday in Fayetteville.
With both teams meeting for just the second time in each program’s history — the first being Arkansas’ March 9, 4-1, victory at Farris Field in Conway — they made it just as competitive with UA graduate Braxton Burnside launching a two-out walk-off home run on a 2-2 count in the bottom of the eighth.
Leading up to the eighth, Arkansas (37-5) took control early, leading 5-0 after three.
It looked as though the game may have been trending toward a Razorback blowout of UCA (26-15).
However, the Bears battled back over the course of the fourth through seventh innings.
It was the top of the seventh that pushed the game to extras as UCA scored three runs to tie the game at 6-6.
Leading off the inning, freshman Mary Kate Brown singled to center field on the first pitch to get the rally going.
Senior Kaylyn Shepherd followed with a single to left field, while Brown advanced to second.
Sophomore Jaylee Engelkes grounded into a fielder’s choice, which forced Brown out at third.
Senior Cylla Hill popped out in foul territory to third before freshman Kristen Whitehouse reached on an error by Arkansas freshman third baseman Hannah Gammill, which would otherwise end the game.
Instead, the bases were loaded for UCA junior Reagan Sperling, who hit an RBI single to short to force an unearned run home.
Sophomore Tylar Vernon doubled to center field, scoring both Engelkes and Whitehouse, tying the game at 6-6.
Freshman Jenna Wildeman struck out swinging to end the threat, stranding Sperling and Vernon in scoring position.
Arkansas couldn’t push anything across in the bottom of the seventh, while UCA failed to do so in the top of the eighth.
Bears sophomore pitcher Jordan Johnson retired the Razorbacks’ first two batters before Burnside launched her game-winning home run.
With the home-and-home Arkansas series now out of the way, UCA jumps back into Southland Conference action this weekend with a big series against conference undefeated Stephen F. Austin for a three-game series at Farris Field.
The Lady Jacks were the SLC preseason favorite and have delivered as they have won 18-straight conference contests.
Meanwhile, UCA has dropped just four conference contests — two to McNeese and two to Houston Baptist.
SFA leads the conference in team batting average, hitting .308, while the Bears lead the conference in ERA, allowing 1.78 earned runs.
Offensively, UCA sits in third with a .292 batting average, while the Lady Jacks sit behind the Bears in ERA, allowing 2.04 earned runs.
Times for the pivotal three-game series have yet to be determined, but a doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday with series wrapping Sunday.
