FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Liberty made sure Arkansas didn't get to celebrate its homecoming as they jumped on the Hogs early then held on for a 21-19 victory. 

Arkansas trailed 21-5 when they scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. After the second touchdown pass of the fourth quarter from KJ Jefferson to Trey Knox pulled the Hogs to within two points with 1:11 remaining in the game. Jefferson tried to run for the two-point conversion to tie the game, but after a long review was ruled just short. Sam Pittman asked for an explanation about the ruling.

