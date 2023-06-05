x

Arkansas freshman pitcher Gage Wood of Batesville throws a pitch against TCU in the finals of the Fayetteville Regional on Monday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas saw its season come to an end on Monday as they fell to TCU 12-4 at the Fayetteville Regional before 10,475 fans.

The Razorbacks were a No. 3 national seed going into the regional. However, it was TCU that showed out in Fayetteville. One day after sending Arkansas to the loser’s bracket 20-5 they ended the Arkansas season. Dave Van Horn saw Arkansas (43-18) come up short of hosting a super regional next weekend.

