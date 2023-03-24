UConn never trailed against Arkansas and took a dominating 88-65 victory eliminating the Hogs from the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Arkansas (22-14) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third season in a row under Eric Musselman, but unlike the past two tournaments they won't be going to the Elite 8. The Huskies are the No. 4 seed in the West Regional while Arkansas was No. 8.

