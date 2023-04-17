FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas completed its spring drills on Saturday with a scrimmage open to the public and an estimated 10,000 in attendance.

The day showcased both the new offense and defense under Dan Enos and Travis Williams. The only coordinator to return to Sam Pittman’s staff was Scott Fountain, who coaches special teams. His kicker, Cam Little was perfect on three field goals. The distances were 40-, 47- and 59-yard ones. He also was successful on his only point after touchdown.

