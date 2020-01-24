A few more David’s Appetizers this week.
There has been a lot of optimism among Hog football fans over the last month or so.
After consecutive two-win seasons, Razorback Nation is looking for any glimmer of hope.
The hire of Sam Pittman to serve as the new head coach has caused quite a stir.
His hires for offensive and defensive coordinators have looked good, too.
But let’s don’t forget, it was just two short years ago that Arkansas was certain that new coach Chad Morris and defensive coordinator guru John Chavis would cure the ills that Bret Bielema had left.
The Bielema era now looks almost Saban-esque compared to the disaster that Morris delivered.
And now the Hogs have landed a former SEC starting quarterback via the transfer portal who is supposed to be the savior for the Hog offense.
Seems like I heard that song before too about a year ago.
Now, surely it can’t get any worse than back-to back 10-loss seasons. But forgive me if I withhold too much optimism until I see them play in the fall.
On a different note, to no one’s surprise, Derek Jeter was elected this past week to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
However, the Yankee great fell one vote short of being a unanimous selection. He received 396 of the 397 possible votes.
There is no excuse to leave Jeter off of your ballot, especially given that each voter can list up to TEN names on their ballot.
I guess if you look hard really, really hard enough you could find some flaws in anyone’s resume.
I guess even with a guy like Jeter, whose career hit total of 3,465 is sixth all-time, behind only Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Stan Musial and Tris Speaker.
Jeter is 11th all-time in runs scored and was a 14-time All-Star selection.
He won five Gold Gloves for his fielding and five Silver Slugger awards for his hitting.
The AL Rookie of the Year in 1996, Jeter led New York to five World Series titles.
If a voter does not take his ballot seriously enough to include a player the caliber of Derek Jeter in his top 10, then they really should not be allowed to vote.
And on a much, much different note, Conway lost a good man last week as a result of mental health issues.
It is way past time to take the stigma off of mental health. The key word here is “health.”
The brain is as much a part of the body as the heart or the liver or any other organ.
Mental health can affect anyone. It does not discriminate. There is no shame in having a disease, any disease.
Living with depression and anxiety and other mental health disorders is not easy. But you are not alone. And treatment can help.
Do not be afraid to talk to someone. Talk to a doctor. Talk to a friend. Talk to your pastor.
If you do not know who to talk to, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
