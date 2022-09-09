FAYETTEVILLE — Together in 2016 and 2017 as assistants for Kirby Smart at Georgia, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and South Carolina’s  Shane Beamer have become the recent SEC head coaching apexes at rescuing floundering programs.

At 11 a.m. on ESPN today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, one of the two will take a pedestal step up  and the other a step as Pittman’s, 1-0 Razorbacks and Beamer’s 1-0 Gamecocks collide in the SEC opener for both teams.

