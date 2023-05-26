x

Arkansas pitcher Hunter Hollan, throwing in a game earlier this season, pitched 5 1/3 innings to get a win over LSU in the second game of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

Arkansas used a catcher's interference call to score five runs in the bottom of the fifth and then held on to take a 5-4 win over LSU Thursday in the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Ala.

With the game tied at 2 it appeared that Kendall Diggs had popped up to center field to end the fifth inning. But the umpire correctly ruled catcher's interference on the play and Caleb Cali scored from third base. The bases remained loaded and Arkansas now leading 3-2. However, Jace Bohrofen singled to right field plating both Peyton Holt and Parker Rowland.

