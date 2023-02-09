FAYETTEVILLE — Tuesday night's road win wasn't just a victory, it was an 88-73 victory over Kentucky, the preseason favorite to win the SEC.
Arkansas got its first road win this past Saturday at South Carolina, but it was a game they had to hang on to beat a mediocre team. While Kentucky isn't the Kentucky they have been in the past they are still pretty good and had won six SEC games in a row entering Tuesday night's battle. Eric Musselman talked about winning in Rupp Arena.
"We've talked about it since the summer began that with all the new faces and obviously with two major pieces not having played in a long time, we knew we were going to continue to evolve," Musselman said. "We're not the same team that we were in Hawaii. We're not the same team we were when we played in Oklahoma just based on personnel and availability of players.
"There's not many teams in the country that could play with these type of injuries we've dealt with and the quality of players that have not been able to participate with us and find a way. It's a resilient group. I'm really proud of them. The huddles were great tonight. There was great communication with all five guys sitting in the chair. There was good communication from our bench trying to help the guys that were on the floor. A really great win. A team that had struggled losing three games by three, I mean, this team is a basket or two away from really having a great record."
Arkansas suffered 3-point losses at LSU, Missouri and Baylor since Dec. 28. They are 17-7 and 6-5 in the SEC having won five conference games in a row. This gives Musselman 200 wins and three of them have been against Kentucky.
"I think Coach Cal does an incredible job," Musselman said. "His roster is always talented. They’re really well-coached. Again, the one thing with Kentucky is I think that everybody gets up to play them, and they get everybody’s best shot. Like I told you, I thought our shootaround was great, just like it is probably for many teams that play Kentucky because of how many wins they have year after year and what Coach Cal has done with the program.
"So, I know my mom was pretty happy in San Diego. She was blowing my phone up with text messages, so that was pretty cool. Really Danyelle and Mariah and Michael and Matt and my mom, as long as they’re happy with the 200, I’ll be happy."
Davonte "Devo" Davis had 15 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the win over Kentucky. He talked about winning the last five SEC games after starting 1-5 in league play.
"It feels good," Davis said. "Like I said, we had confidence coming in here. I haven’t lost to Kentucky yet since I’ve played for Arkansas. I for sure had some coming in just knowing that the last time I played in Rupp with the team two years prior to this year, we came in and won. It was tough, of course, it’s Kentucky, you know what I mean. Really well-coached program all around. It’s a blue blood. We just wanted to come in here and just fight and I think we as a collective group did that."
The South Carolina game provided the first road win, but as noted previously that doesn't compare to winning in Lexington.
"It’s a huge win knowing that, even though we’ve got to play them again at home, I think it’s the last game of the season, I think this is pretty big coming into Rupp Arena," Davis said. "Road wins are hard in the SEC. I think we all came in here and did our job and as you see we got the job done."
Davis the Razorbacks will host Kentucky March 4 to close out the regular season. Hopefully fans at Bud Walton Arena won't decide to leave early like many in Kentucky did on Tuesday. Davis took notice of the Wildcat fans who left early feeling the Hogs were going to beat their Wildcats.
"Yeah," Davis said. "We seen, and I told the guys ‘Stay locked in, you know what I mean? We’re not worried about that.’ We did see that, but we wanted to make sure we finished the game because we know we have a tendency to just let leads up on accident, and we wanted to make sure we kept the lead that we had, and I think we did a pretty good job doing that, you know?"
Arkansas will be at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. set to host Mississippi State and televised on ESPNU.
