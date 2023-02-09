FAYETTEVILLE — Tuesday night's road win wasn't just a victory, it was an 88-73 victory over Kentucky, the preseason favorite to win the SEC.

Arkansas got its first road win this past Saturday at South Carolina, but it was a game they had to hang on to beat a mediocre team. While Kentucky isn't the Kentucky they have been in the past they are still pretty good and had won six SEC games in a row entering Tuesday night's battle. Eric Musselman talked about winning in Rupp Arena.

