FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ football recruiting provided some fireworks of its own Monday when they gained commitments from two four-star recruits for the Class of 2023.
Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, chose the Razorbacks over Notre Dame, USC and Oklahoma among others. He had 27 scholarships to choose from.
East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive lineman Paris Patterson, 6-6, 345, chose the Hogs over LSU, Tennessee and Missouri. Arkansas now has 20 commitments for the Class of 2023.
Tease played both ways for the Hornets in 2021. At wide receiver, Tease caught 31 passes for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, Tease had 25 tackles, four for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The Razorbacks have four commitments from Georgia. From The Peach State from Kennesaw North Cobb is four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220, who just competed in the Elite 11. As a junior, he passed for 2,348 yards and 24 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He also rushed for 1,037 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Others from Georgia are Mableton Whitefield Academy defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, 6-6, 350, Fayetteville Whitewater defensive tackle Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 310, and McDonough Eagles Landing cornerback RJ Johnson, 6-3, 180.
Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas each have provided three commitments for the Hogs. Inside the state Arkansas has Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-5, 315, Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225, and North Little Rock defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes, 6-6, 253.
Oklahoma has Bixby twins committed to Arkansas. Four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 226, and athlete Dylan Hasz, 5-11, 180, along with Tease.
In Texas, the Razorbacks have Mansfield defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-5, 265, Carrollton Hebron linebacker Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, and McKinney safety Christian Ford, 6-0, 187. A fourth one from Texas could join the group on Saturday when Frisco Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, chooses from Miami, Baylor, Michigan State, California and the Razorbacks.
The Hogs currently have two pledges from Alabama. They have added Pinson Valley safety TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 185, and Gardendale cornerback Dallas Young, 6-1,180.
The remaining commitments are Oxford (Miss.) linebacker Alex Sanford, 6-3, 240, Paris (Tenn.) Henry County four-star offensive lineman Luke Brown, 6-5, 300, Naples (Fla.) running back Isaiah Augustave, 6-2, 190, and Eudora (Kan.) four-star tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225.
Younger Talent in State
Arkansas has a commitment from Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell, 6-1, 225, for the Class of 2024. He played at Hot Springs Lakeside previously.
Others in Arkansas with offers from Arkansas are Malvern offensive lineman Vinny Winters, 6-4, 290. Valley View linebacker Brian Huff, 6-3, 210, Little Rock Mills defensive end Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265, Little Rock Chrisitan quarterback Walker White, 6-3, 220, and Bryant defensive end TJ Lindsey, 6-4, 265.
In the Class of 2025 in Arkansas, the Hogs have offered Little Rock Parkview defensive back Omarion Robinson, 6-0, 170, and Joe T. Robinson quarterback Quentin Murphy, 6-1, 188. The Razorbacks have also offered Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer, 6-1, 180.
