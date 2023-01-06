FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will try to do something today it hasn’t done all season and that is win a true road game.
In fairness, Arkansas (12-2, 1-1) has only played one true road game. They lost the SEC opener to LSU 60-57 on Dec. 28. The No. 13 Hogs are 4-1 on neutral courts. Eric Musselman talked about the Hogs, who are 8-0 in Bud Walton Arena, playing true road games and three of the next four being away from home.
“I think it will all even out,” Musselman said. “I think with each road game, our younger players and our new roster kind of grows together. I don’t think there’s any doubt that the LSU environment was new for all of us. You grow and you learn through those experiences. Playing in Hawaii I think really helped us. Loved the environment in Tulsa, that was really good for our team. I just hope that we keep continuing to learn and grow, and road games often times help you do that.”
Playing in Neville Arena isn’t necessarily the best place to try and get a first win. No. 22 Auburn (11-3, 1-1) opened SEC play at home and beat Florida 61-58. However, on Wednesday night, they lost at Georgia 76-64.
“Yeah, you know, I think one, I think everybody in the country knows that playing a road game at Auburn is as hard as anywhere in the country,” Musselman said. “Coach (Bruce) Pearl has done a great job of creating an environment. I know the last home game they had, I watched it on TV, and it looked like they had a great student turnout even though we all know it’s still a school break time. But yeah, that’s a really, really hard place to play, and the record tells you so. When you win that many games in a row, I mean, that’s why it’s one of the hardest buildings to win in in the country.”
Morrilton’s Joseph Pinion came off the bench against Missouri and scored 13 points while providing a big spark to the offense. Musselman talked about his trust in Pinion and others.
“Joseph has done what you would hope, which all of our guys have staying ready, getting shots up, getting reps up, taking practice serious,” Musselman said. “I think all of our guys have done a really good job of that. He got an opportunity. Joseph’s strength is an area we’ve struggled in. He can make threes. He can stretch the defense out. He has a really quick release. At times, we’ve really needed perimeter shooting. He was able to provide that for us. Some other nights it might be a different type player that’s needed.
“In our San Diego State game, Barry Dunning played seven minutes in that game because we needed some physicality and some length and needed a guy that could guard kind of a 3-4 against San Diego State based on some foul trouble. So you just never know when you’re going to be called upon. You just hope that when you go in, you can produce and help the team.”
Arkansas and Auburn will play on a short turnaround with both playing Wednesday night. Musselman credited his assistants for getting the Hogs prepared.
“Yeah, the staff has done a great job,” Musselman said. “We rotate the preps, and I kind of like the delivery that all three guys do. (Anthony) Ruta’s got his own approach. Coach (Keith) Smart has his own approach. Coach (Gus) Argenal has his own approach, and then, you know, we sit together and collaborate on ideas as well and come up with a game plan and a Plan A, Plan B and a Plan C. But when we’re on a short turnaround time like this, a lot of it becomes mental, a lot of it becomes video, a lot of it becomes individual meetings. All those things become important as we try to get as much prep in as we can between now and game time in Auburn.”
Makhi Mitchell, a transfer from Rhode Island, has been outstanding for Arkansas particularly with his rim protection and uncanny ability to seemingly always score the first points in the game. Mitchell is averaging 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and has a team-leading 21 blocked shots. Mitchell and the other Arkansas bigs will have their hands full on Saturday night against John Broome, 6-10, 235. He’s averaging 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game to lead the Tigers in all three categories.
“Makhi has done a phenomenal job for us blocking shots and protecting the rim,” Musselman said. “Doing a great job for us rim rolling. Certainly, No. 4 (Broome) and No. 44 (Dylan) Cardwell as a returner, 4 is a transfer. Both of those guys are really good shot blockers, excellent around the rim. They’re different players at that center spot, but both bring great qualities for Coach Pearl’s team.
“In this league, you have to have bigs in order to win at a high level, and certainly with Auburn’s frontline because (Jaylin) Williams, No. 2, has played well, Chris Moore has done a really good job, No. 5. (Allen) Flanigan played really well yesterday against Georgia. So, I think it is across the board their frontline is really good. Makhi has done a great job for us defensively. Like I said, rolling and catching the ball in traffic off our pick-and-roll game and certainly done a great job protecting the rim.”
Saturday night’s game will tip at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.
