Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call during the Razorbacks’ win over Missouri on Wednesday.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will try to do something today it hasn’t done all season and that is win a true road game.

In fairness, Arkansas (12-2, 1-1) has only played one true road game. They lost the SEC opener to LSU 60-57 on Dec. 28. The No. 13 Hogs are 4-1 on neutral courts. Eric Musselman talked about the Hogs, who are 8-0 in Bud Walton Arena, playing true road games and three of the next four being away from home.

