FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas could be in position to win its first true road game on Saturday when they are at South Carolina.

Arkansas (15-7, 4-5) is 0-5 in road games this season. But South Carolina (8-14, 1-8) simply put isn't very good. The lone SEC win was at Kentucky 71-68 on Jan. 10 when the Wildcats were struggling significantly. They are 0-5 in SEC action at home. The Razorbacks have won three SEC games in a row. Eric Musselman liked the team's effort at Baylor and in some other road games outside of the second half at Vanderbilt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.