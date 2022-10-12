FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knew the schedule was going to be challenging and Saturday's game at BYU is one of the reasons.
Arkansas (3-3) has lost three games in a row after being ranked No. 10 in the nation. BYU fell out of the rankings following a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. Pittman talked about the schedule on Wednesday.
"Well, you know, I saw Cincinnati first and then come back in the middle of this basically … five games on the road — or four I guess," Pittman said. "So I thought you know that’s going to be a rough patch, a rough stretch, but you know we’re in the SEC, we ought to have the talent to handle this schedule. I was surprised by it but to be honest with you it’s another team on the schedule. We’ve got to go out there. We’re looking forward to it. I don’t think we’ve had anybody who has ever been out there, including myself as far as playing, so we’re excited about it."
BYU has beaten Baylor among others on its way to a 4-2 record. Pittman talked about what he saw in the BYU and Notre Dame game.
"Physical," Pittman said. "Both teams play really, really hard. BYU came back. Hall made some big-time throws. I love their linebackers. I think they’ve got some really good linebackers. They play extremely hard, like I said before, and Notre Dame got out of there with the win, but it was awesome to see the fight in Coach (Kalani) Sitake’s team. They just fell a little short, but it was a heck of game."
Pittman admitted he still gets excited to coach in unique stadiums and places like BYU. It's not just another game to him.
"No, no. Absolutely," Pittman said. "We showed our team yesterday a picture of their stadium and things. Absolutely. Beautiful area of the country. Just different for us and that gives you a little bit more motivation, things of that nature, a lot of times. It’s new. Of course, I don’t know that that will affect the way we play or not, but certainly excited to go out there. I think most kids on our team, as well, haven’t been out there, or maybe all of them. Yeah, we’re excited. It’s a different part of the country than obviously where we go normally and excited to get out there."
Pittman also has a knack for knowing when a team has a very good offensive line and the one Arkansas will face on Saturday is up there with the best.
"I think they’re really good," Pittman said. "I love their tackles, both of them, (Blake) Freeland and Kingsley(Suamataia). I love them. Of course, I tried to recruit Kingsley out of high school. And then you go with (Connor) Pay and (Campbell) Barrington, their center and left guard, played a lot of snaps for them. And their right guard (Harris) LaChance is really good as well. They’re a veteran offensive line playing well together. Very, very physical. Play extremely hard. Really good pass protectors for (Jaren) Hall. I think they’re really well coached and play extremely hard and talented."
Pittman admitted on Wednesday that due to the transfer portal and how it has changed college football you now keep notes on opponents in case they hit the transfer portal.
"I think you do if…obviously college football is, you know, coaches get let go and things of that nature," Pittman said. "I think there’s always if you know of a team that the coach may be getting fired or something…it sounds terrible because certainly I don’t want anybody to get fired. But yeah, you’re certainly aware of that. You want to be aggressive in the portal if it’s a kid of need. So, yes, to answer your question."
Pittman said that none of BYU's stats jump out at him and talked about why.
"No, they’re fairly balanced on offense," Pittman said. "Like I said before, they play hard and they’re talented. On defense, big. Size would probably be the biggest number. I know you’re not asking that, you’re asking for the statistical of it. They’re passing for about 265 a game and rushing for about 153, so they’re well over 400 yards. Scoring 32, I believe somewhere right in there, I think they’re scoring 32 a game.
"Defensively, they’re only allowing about 360 yards a game and things of that nature. About the same run and pass. About 170 and 190. So people have been balanced against them and taken whatever they can. Wyoming, for instance, was trying to run the ball at them. Utah State was probably the most 50/50 type team against them. Not necessarily numbers in that, what you’re asking, I wouldn’t believe. I know one thing, they can throw the football, and we’re certainly concerned about that."
Arkansas and BYU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and televised on ESPN.
