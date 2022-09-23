x

Razorback sophomore running back Raheim Sanders runs for a first down against Missouri State last Saturday.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is set to try and win its second consecutive game against No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

For the first time since Bobby Petrino left as coach of the Razorbacks they defeated the Aggies 20-10 in 2021. Arkansas went on to a 9-4 season and won all four trophy games beginning with the Southwest Classic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.