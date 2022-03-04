FAYETTEVILLE — Great as the Arkansas Razorbacks have played at home, the Tennessee Volunteers have played even greater at home.
So it seems yet another greater than ever challenge for coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks on their winning 14 of their last 15 games roll finishing the SEC regular season visiting those revenge seeking Volunteers Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, that they defeated, 58-48, on Feb. 19 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Saturday’s 11 a.m. tip-off is televised on ESPN from Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena.
Arkansas, 24-6 overall, and Tennessee, 22-7, overall stand tied 13-4 for second in the SEC with Kentucky one game behind the 14-2 in the SEC Auburn Tigers whose two SEC setbacks were administered by Arkansas in Fayetteville and Tennessee in Knoxville.
The Razorbacks, 17-1 at the Walton Arena concluded the phase of their 2021-2022 season including, 8-1 in the SEC, and won nine consecutively at Walton since losing their SEC home opener to Vanderbilt. Auburn then AP ranked No. 1, Kentucky, then No. 6, Tennessee currently 13th in the AP, LSU, 12th in the AP when the Hogs prevailed Jan. 15 in Baton Rouge, La. and edged, 77-76 by the Hogs Wednesday at Walton, are among the Razorbacks’ Walton wins.
Coach Rick Barnes’ Vols stand 15-0 at Thompson-Boling with Kentucky, Auburn and LSU among the SEC squads they knocked in Knoxville plus nonconference currently AP No. 2 ranked Arizona.
“Tennessee is playing so well at home all year and hasn’t lost a home game,” Musselman said. “I’m sure it’ll be a packed building and Senior Night (more accurately Senior Day) and emotional and all those other things. We’ll go to Tennessee and try to play like we have been. But obviously it’s a different environment, playing on the road. And they feel very confident in their own building.”
The Hogs certainly can’t be described timid on the road. After their 0-3 SEC start included road losses at Mississippi State and Texas A&M sandwiching the home loss to Vanderbilt, they stand 5-1 in the SEC, their lone loss by one point at No. 25 Alabama.
“I think we have proven we can win on the road,” Musselman said.
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas’ sophomore center concurs.
Arkansas’ Mr. Double-Double, double digits points and rebounds the last seven games including 13 points and 16 rebounds against Tennessee in Fayetteville gave the Vols their due and Arkansas, too.
“We know it’s going to be a big challenge knowing that they’re undefeated this year there,” Williams said after Wednesday’s win over LSU. “We’ve got to go there with the same intensity that we bring here. Go play with the same enthusiasm, play hard on defense, play great on offense, share the ball, have great chemistry. It’s the biggest game of the year for us. Every game is, so we’ve just got to go in there and play how we’ve been playing.”
Saturday’s Arkansas versus Tennessee winner would share the SEC title with Auburn should South Carolina somehow upset Auburn Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.
Kentucky also has a shot at a piece of the SEC rock if the Wildcats win Saturday at Florida and Auburn loses.
Presumably all four top SEC contenders are playing to enhance their NCAA Tournament seedings though with the computer driven NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) as a NCAA Tournament criteria, who knows for sure.
Arkansas stands collectively 5-0 against Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and twice home and home against LSU, 20-10 overall, yet in Thursday’s NET ranked behind them all, 21st to Kentucky’s fifth, Tennessee’s ninth, Auburn’s 11th and LSU’s stunning 16th.
“I’m looking at this stuff and what is this?” Musselman said Wednesday night. “The last 15 games, how are we playing? I hope that gets heavily considered as we get ready for Selection Sunday. Hope there’s some common sense and not just some NET number.”
He certainly was no less mystified Thursday to find the Hogs raised just from 23rd to 21st in the NET and still behind NET behind the LSU team they swept home and home.
“When I look at that stuff I’m speechless,” Musselman said.
So he rivets on Tennessee rematched from just two Saturdays ago.
“Not much,” Musselman replied when asked if either team has changed since their Feb. 19 meeting at Walton. “I think both teams are kind of who we are at this particular juncture of the season.”
Yet as stellar as both teams are defensively, Musselman banks on both teams scoring more than the 58-48 game at Walton.
“I’m fine scoring the same amount of points if we can play defense like that,” Musselman said. “But I know to hold Tennessee under 50 points, that’s not going to happen. They’re too good of a team. I don’t know what direction this game will go. Every game is kind of different.”
Each will start with the same concerns.
Tennessee will fret Arkansas’ dynamic duo of guard JD Notae, averaging 18.8 points including 30 points with eight assists two games ago against Kentucky, and Williams plus concerns that other Hogs like Stanley Umude, a team leading 23 points Wednesday against LSU, or Au’Diese Toney, 18 points against LSU and superb defense against LSU point guard Xavier Pinson, could step up, too.
Musselman enters concerned about Tennessee ball-stealing, 3-point shooting guards Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Ziegler, forward James Josiah-Jordan and sixth-year senior center John Fulkerson.
It’s much to prepare for in so little time coming off a brutally contested 8 p.m. Wednesday game versus LSU then traveling to Knoxville compared to the Vols at home since winning 75-68 early Tuesday evening Georgia.
“We can’t really do anything today,” Musselman said of a Thursday practice after four of his starters played 34, 38, 38 and 39 minutes late Wednesday night against LSU. “Just banged up bodies. We’re going to have more recovery day today (Thursday). Then have a quick prep (Friday) and fly.”
