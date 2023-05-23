x

Arkansas outfielder Kendall Diggs dives for a fly ball during action against South Carolina earlier this month. The Razorbacks open play in the SEC Tournament today in Hoover, Ala.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will face the winner of Tuesday’s No. 7 Tennessee-No. 11 Texas A&M game today in the second game of the day at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

The Razorbacks swept both the Vols (38-18, 16-14) and Aggies (32-23, 14-16) in the regular season in Fayetteville. They defeated Tennessee April 14-16 and then A&M on April 27-29. Dave Van Horn’s Arkansas (39-15, 20-10) has the No. 2 seed at this tournament with Florida getting No. 1.

