Arkansas pitcher Hunter Hollan throws a pitch during the Razorbacks' win over Auburn on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

 Mike Harris/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE --  No. 5 Arkansas just finished an 18-game homestand and now will head to LSU for its first true road games of the 2023 season.

Arkansas (19-2, 3-0) opened the season in Arlington playing in the College Baseball Showdown. They went 2-1 on the neutral Globe Life Field. During the homestand Arkansas opened SEC play with a sweep of Auburn. But now they will face No. 1 LSU (19-2, 2-1) for three games. Dave Van Horn knows this weekend will be a great series between two of the top teams in the nation.

