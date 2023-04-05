x

Arkansas pitcher Hagan Smith has been named midseason All-American by Perfect Game. The Razorbacks open a three-game SEC series at defending national champion Ole Miss tonight in Oxford, Miss.

 Mike Harris/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will now hit the road to face Ole Miss in SEC action with this being a Thursday through Saturday series.

Arkansas (23-5, 6-3) is tied at the top of the SEC West standings. Ole Miss (17-11, 1-8) is tied with Mississippi State at the bottom of the SEC West standings. Dave Van Horn was asked if it feels weird the defending national champions are at the bottom of the SEC West standings?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.