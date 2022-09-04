x

Razorback senior tight end Trey Knox III makes a one handed catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — When the 23rd-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats weren’t beating themselves with penalties and missed field goals, 19th-ranked Arkansas beat them 31-24 with big plays in Saturday’s bruising season opener for both teams before 74,751 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“We got what we thought, a very physical Cincinnati team,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “We’re beat up, especially in the secondary (All-American safety Jalen Catalon, starting nickel Myles Slusher and reserve nickel Jayden Johnson all were injured).

