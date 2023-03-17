Arkansas took the lead early and then held off a late charge from Illinois to take a 73-63 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena and now will face Kansas on Saturday.

The Razorbacks led 36-26 at intermission and both teams scored 37 in the second half. Eric Musselman was pleased to see his team get past Illinois.

