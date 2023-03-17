Arkansas took the lead early and then held off a late charge from Illinois to take a 73-63 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena and now will face Kansas on Saturday.
The Razorbacks led 36-26 at intermission and both teams scored 37 in the second half. Eric Musselman was pleased to see his team get past Illinois.
“The first basket of the game was a post up to (Coleman) Hawkins and then after that we played great basketball,” Musselman said. “I was really proud of our team for leading 37 minutes. We were able to survive their run in the second half.”
In addition to not surrendering the lead late, which has been an issue for Arkansas, they also were successful at the free throw line much to the delight of Musselman.
“Obviously 22 for 29 from the foul line you know shooting 76 percent in a big game, a win or go home game,” Musselman said. “John Daly will be happy. He gives me texts after every game about our free throw shooting. I’m sure John will give me a positive text tonight on our foul shooting.”
The Razorbacks won the battle of the boards as well 43-34. Ricky Council IV led the way with team leading 18 points and 10 rebounds. In addition, Makhi Mitchell had seven rebounds to go with his nine points and two blocks off the bench.
Illinois got to within five, 62-57, on a RJ Melendez dunk with 2:30 remaining in the game. Things at that point were getting tense for the Razorbacks, but then Council made a layup and two free throws to push the lead back to a comfortable margin, 66-57, with 1:18 remaining. Musselman talked about the key to closing out the game and holding the lead.
Anthony Black was also good in his first NCAA Tournament game. He had 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block. Jordan Walsh had six points, rebounds, one assist and three steals off the bench. Nick Smith Jr. struggled on the night with just six points and one steal on 2 of 10 shooting. Kamani Johnson got the start and played 12 minutes finishing with five points and five rebounds.
Illinois was topped by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 20 points. Melendez added 10 points and six boards. Hawkins also had 10 points.
No. 8-seed Arkansas (21-13) faces top-seeded Kansas (28-7), a 96-68 winner over Howard on Thursday, today at 4:15 p.m. and will be televised on CBS and locally on KTHV Channel 11 in Little Rock.
