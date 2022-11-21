FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has its bowl eligibility secured and now will try to win at Missouri for the first time since 1944.

The Hogs haven't beaten Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC. The last time Arkansas won in Columbia Glen Rose was the head coach and the Hogs opened the 1944 season with a 7-6 win over the Tigers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.