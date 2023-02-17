Arkansas Texas A M Basketball

Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell (22), Jordan Walsh (55) and Anthony Black (0) defend against a shot attempt by Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) during Wednesday’s game in College Station, Texas.

 Meredith Seaver

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas (17-9, 6-7) will be at Bud Walton Arena today to play host to Florida at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Hogs were on a hot streak until they ran into Mississippi State and Texas A&M. They enter Saturday’s game with a two-game losing streak that includes the loss to Mississippi State this past Saturday in Bud Walton Arena.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.