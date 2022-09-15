x

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman voices his displeasure with the officials during the Razorbacks' win over South Carolina last Saturday.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino on Saturday night with the Hogs looking to remain undefeated.

Sam Pittman credited Petrino for what he did at Arkansas and also realizes the Bears are 2-0 heading into this game as well.

