Arkansas Auburn Basketball

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV goes up for a slam dunk against Auburn on Saturday. Arkansas hosts No. 4 Alabama tonight at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

 Butch Dill

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 15 Arkansas will put its perfect record in Bud Walton Arena on the line tonight when it hosts No. 4 Alabama.

Arkansas (12-3, 1-2) is 8-0 in Bud Walton Arena, but Alabama (13-2, 3-0) will be a severe test. At this time, Arkansas continues to play without freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. and won’t have forward Trevon Brazile the rest of the season.

