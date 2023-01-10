FAYETTEVILLE — No. 15 Arkansas will put its perfect record in Bud Walton Arena on the line tonight when it hosts No. 4 Alabama.
Arkansas (12-3, 1-2) is 8-0 in Bud Walton Arena, but Alabama (13-2, 3-0) will be a severe test. At this time, Arkansas continues to play without freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. and won’t have forward Trevon Brazile the rest of the season.
While it appears like a mismatch on paper, excuse Eric Musselman if he isn’t buying that. On Feb. 24, 2021, No. 6 Alabama rolled into Bud Walton and lost 81-66. The same Alabama team had beaten Arkansas 90-59 in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 16 earlier that season.
Alabama is coming off a 78-52 win over Kentucky this past Saturday. They have also defeated Ole Miss and at Mississippi State for their perfect start in the SEC. Outside the SEC. Alabama has won at No. 1 Houston 71-65 so playing on the road isn’t a problem for them.
“It starts with having a lottery pick in (Brandon) Miller,” Musselman said. “At his size, he’s playing the 3-spot at 6-9. He can shoot over people. He’ll handle the ball in pick-and-roll. He’ll be a screen setter in pick-and-roll. He’ll be a ghost screener in pick-and-roll. I mentioned his ability to follow his own misses, which is a unique characteristic. You’ve got to locate him early because he’s got deep, deep range.
“(Noah) Clowney is a really good player, too, as a young player that’s playing really well, then you add in (Mark) Sears, who is a player who’s got experience and plays really well as a scorer because he can makes threes. You look at a guy like (Jahvon) Quinerley, who is now coming off the bench for them. He’s been a starter for a lot of his career and now he’s coming off the bench and providing a spark for them off the bench, and they’ll shoot a lot of threes, but they also are really good getting to the basket. Really good dribble-drive team. And there’s a reason they’re ranked fourth in the country because they’re really, really good and they have a really difficult non-conference schedule. They did an awesome job winning those games that they scheduled. They’re a really confident team.”
The one bright spot for the Hogs at Auburn was the play of Anthony Black. He battled foul trouble and it limited him to 30 minutes, 11 seconds. He finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block.
This isn’t the first time Musselman’s team has gotten off to a slower start in the SEC and they always seem click before the end of the season.
Tonight’s game will tip at 6 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena and the game televised on ESPN2.
