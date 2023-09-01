x

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior running back Raheim Sanders work on handoffs at practice outside the Willard & Pat Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas opens the 2023 football season on today, and Sam Pittman is hoping for a good performance from his team.

"Very excited to go to Little Rock and play Western Carolina," Pittman said. "They have a really fine team. I have a lot of respect for Coach (Kerwin) Bell. Certainly they’ve set some offensive records there in total yards and touchdown passes a year ago. They play an aggressive style. They’ve got some really good players. They’ve got a good offensive line, good defensive line. It’s going to be a very hard-fought game and we’re excited to go over and take our team to the central part of the state and play at War Memorial Stadium."

