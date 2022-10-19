Arkansas Mississippi St Football

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders runs upfield against Mississippi State earlier this season.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks are enjoying the bye week and Sam Pittman feels it came at a perfect time considering the injuries his team has particularly in the secondary.'

"We needed an open date," Pittman said. "We’re a little beat up. We do think we can get however many we think we can get back healthy. Hoping so. Gave the kids off Sunday, Monday. Had a later night practice yesterday and it was all walk-through and things of that nature. So we’re trying to get acclimated a little bit to Auburn, but at the same time get healthy. That’s where we’re at right now."

