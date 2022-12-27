FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Kansas are set to meet today in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
Both teams will bring a 6-6 record into the game though both started 2022 off with a hot start. Arkansas was 3-0 before blowing a 14-point lead to Texas A&M and losing in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Jayhawks won their first five games before falling to TCU. Injuries contributed to both teams' woes during the season.
The Razorbacks are down to 54 scholarship players for the game between injuries, opt outs and players entering the transfer portal. In 2020 during the COVID season, a team had to have 53 available to even be allowed to play a game. Sam Pittman knows Arkansas has its hands full and one reason is Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels.
"Scary," Pittman said. "I tell you what, Kansas has some really unique runs. Really unique, some of the things they’re doing with their offensive line. They have an option off of a lot of their runs, which is a little — we have to be prepared for that. He’s, earlier in the year, running the ball a lot. Aggressiveness, I would assume they’re going to go back to that because he would have been probably healthier than he’s been in a long time. I know he played the last couple of games, but can throw it and can run. To me, he’s what drives Kansas University and we certainly are aware of him and all the great things that he does. He’s a really good runner and an exceptional thrower."
Daniels was one of the Jayhawks who missed time with injuries. He still managed to complete 115 of 175 passes for 1,470 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 63 times for 398 yards and six touchdowns which was good for second on the team. Only running back Devin Neal had more. Neal rushed 171 times for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 60 yards and another touchdown.
Kansas is going to a bowl game for the first time since 2008 and has suffered much fewer personnel losses than the Hogs. Arkansas went to a bowl game in Tampa, Fla., last year so it figures the Jayhawks will bring more energy to this game and desire to play. Pittman said that isn't a concern for him.
"I think we’ll be fine," Pittman said. "We talked about this, that this is starting ’23 now. Obviously you have a different team than what you had at the end of the year as we did — not as many — last year with (Treylon) Burks and (Tre) Williams and some of the guys that decided not to play in the game for good reasons. I’m not saying that with Burks.
"But oh yeah, I think the ones that we have out there are fired up and ready to go. Again, at some point, you want guys that want to be a Hog. The ones that want to that are out there at practice, they’re excited to be that way. I think we have enough talent to go and compete. And I believe that we’ll do that with all my heart. If you come to practice, I think you’ll see that."
The Jayhawks though do enter the game losing six of their last seven games. For Arkansas it has been a fine line between being 6-6 or 8-4 and possibly even better.
"I think, to be honest, our red zone offense," Pittman said. "You can look at those (numbers) in two of the games. We didn’t get the ball in from the 2 twice — obviously Missouri and LSU. I think that you look at our secondary play, certainly it needs to improve a lot. I think we can do that. It was injury-wise and consistency both that we’ve got to get better there. But those are the two things there, and to be honest with you, obviously, I didn’t think that we maintained our strength or we were strong enough. Nutrition has something to do with that, as well.
"If you look at our players at the end of the year versus when it started in fall camp, we don’t look like the same team. That is nobody’s fault but my own, but I did not feel like we had maintained or improved in those areas, and we’ve got to improve on the field. But we at times got physically beat and I didn’t feel like we were having those problems in the second year here. Obviously we played some really fine teams my first year here. I felt like we got whipped physically some and we certainly have to change that, too. There’s several offensive and defensive reasons where I think we lost four games by nine points. We don’t want to be saying that again, so it’s my job to fix it. I think we’re headed in that direction."
Arkansas lost to Texas A&M 23-21, Liberty 21-19, LSU 13-10 and Missouri 29-27. Arkansas, despite the opt outs, does have quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Rocket Sanders, wide receiver Matt Landers and four starters on the offensive line. Pittman gave a scouting report on the Kansas defense.
"They've got a defensive end, 47, Lonnie Phelps is a player, now," Pittman said. "I mean, really good player. (Kenny) Logan, their safety, is really good. And then (Cobee) Bryant, they got a corner that's a big-time corner as well. So they've got a guy or more on each level. (Rich) Miller is the linebacker that's making all kinds of tackles. So they have a guy, a really good player on each level of their defense. They play extremely hard. They're not overly aggressive. They're going to be a quarters team, a two-shell type team, things of that nature but what they do, they do it well.
"I told Coach (Lance) Leipold, you can just see him. You can see his handprint all over the place. He's had so much success everywhere he's been, and you can feel it in his team. I don't know who asked me the question about Kansas being kind of how we were last year, but I'm sure they'll be ready big-time. They're playing an SEC team, all that kind of stuff. But they tackle extremely well and they run the ball, and I think they've got a really good player at each level. More than just one, but a really good player at each level of their defense."
Logan leads the team with 96 tackles. Miller has 83 tackles from his linebacker spot. Bryant leads the team with three interceptions while Phelps has seven sacks to top the Jayhawks.
This will be Arkansas' sixth appearance in this bowl. They are 2-3, but won the last two appearances. They beat East Carolina 20-17 in overtime in 2010 under Bobby Petrino. Bret Bielema's Hogs downed Kansas State 45-23 in the 2016 game.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. today and it will be televised on ESPN.
