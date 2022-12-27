x

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson carries the ball against Missouri State earlier this season. The Razorbacks play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl today at 4 p.m.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Kansas are set to meet today in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

Both teams will bring a 6-6 record into the game though both started 2022 off with a hot start. Arkansas was 3-0 before blowing a 14-point lead to Texas A&M and losing in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Jayhawks won their first five games before falling to TCU. Injuries contributed to both teams' woes during the season.

