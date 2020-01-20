FAYETTEVILLE — In SEC basketball, the Kentucky Wildcats are the team most apt to beat you twice even if you play them once.
Or beat you once even if you play them but once and won.
The sky high to play Kentucky SEC basketball fervor so exuded by Arkansas’ Saturday’s 19,200 capacity crowd at Walton Arena brings a Razorbacks fever pitch just too hot not to cool down for their next game.
For these Hogs, 14-3 overall, 3-2 in the SEC after losing, 73-66 to Kentucky, that next game comes Wednesday night at the always tough to play in Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi, against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Coach Ben Howland’s Bulldogs stand 11-6, 2-3 in the SEC with the SEC’s two come consecutively in Starkville last Tuesday mauling Missouri, 72-45 and Saturday gashing Georgia, 91-59.
Eric Musselman, Arkansas’ first-year coach but familiar with the SEC as a former LSU assistant, publicly fretted about Wednesday’s Starkville visit even while last week preparing the Hogs for their biggest Walton Arena game hosting Kentucky.
Of course, postgame Saturday, Musselman lamented the Razorbacks couldn’t prevail before their capacity crowd frenzied to the end against the nationally No. 10 Wildcats.
“Look, this one hurts,” Musselman said. “We had an incredible environment in the building. We don’t want to let our fans down and it’s hard to create that atmosphere and get that atmosphere back. The locker room’s hurting.”
And the schedule is unforgiving. Mississippi State stars Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon loom for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. SEC Network televised game at “The Hump” followed by Saturday’s 3 p.m. ESPN2 televised SEC versus Big 12 Challenge game at Walton against the TCU Horned Frogs.
“I addressed the team on how we have to get ready for our next road game,” Musselman said. “We knew this was a three-game stretch that was really difficult with Kentucky here and then having to go to Mississippi State, then come back and have to play TCU at home.”
It will be tough to rebound mentally but likely a lot tougher to rebound physically for these small Hogs, badly outrebounded, 53-24 and 47-29 in their SEC losses, 79-77 at LSU and 73-66 to Kentucky in their season’s lone loss in 11 games at Walton.
Football, a far more week to emotional game with its one game per week schedule, found several Southwest Conference Arkansas teams appearing down in the dumps fallen from a fever pitch loss to Texas finishing their season in a New Year’s Day bowl game, even the Cotton Bowl as Southwest Conference champion like Frank Broyles’ 1975 Hogs and Ken Hatfield’s 1989 Hogs.
Time is on Musselman’s Hogs’ side for a January full recovery in a sport measured by March Madness that perhaps could include a Kentucky rematch in the SEC Tournament.
Besides, even as they lost, these Hogs will never forget UA students camped out in a 4 a.m. cold rain and a full house crowd calling the Hogs full volume throughout.
“We just want to thank the crowd for coming out and giving us energy that we all needed,” Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones said postgame Saturday. “But we are going to be all right. We are going to be ready for Mississippi State. We're sad right now, but I told them (his teammates) the sun will rise tomorrow, we've all got to go to church, be smiling and deal with it. We can't change the game. We've just got to be ready for Mississippi State.”
