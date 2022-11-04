FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is finally back in Razorback Stadium and once again they are set to host a ranked team No. 23 Liberty.
Sam Pittman has watched his Razorbacks win two games in a row after losing three straight. Now he knows a well-rested Liberty will be a challenge. Liberty is coming off a bye while the Hogs defeated Auburn 41-27 this past Saturday.
"We're excited to play Liberty," Pittman said. "They have a really good football team, play extremely hard, good talent. A lot of transfers on their team. Coach (Hugh) Freeze has done an outstanding job there. Ranked in the Top 25. Only loss to Wake Forest (37-36) and they went for two and unfortunately for Liberty they didn't make it or they'd be 8-0 right now.
"Really, really good football team obviously beat BYU the week after we did bad. So, we know we have our work cut out for us. We are enjoying being on this run even though it's been two games, but we are enjoying that and we just have to continue to get better and we'll have a fine week at practice. I'm sure we will."
Liberty enters having won five games in a row and will be rested following a bye week. Pittman was asked what he expected from Liberty?
"Their best game all year," Pittman said. "There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll have them ready, they had a bye week and they’ll have their best game all year. I expect a really close, tight game and hopefully we can make enough plays to win."
Liberty has played three quarterbacks this season though Kaidon Salter is out with an injury. Johnathan Bennett has completed 77 of 134 passes for 939 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, He has rushed 47 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Brewer was a standout at Baylor before transferring to Utah and then Liberty. He has completed 3 of 4 passes for 18 yards. He also has rushed five times for 13 yards. In his career, Brewer has passed for 10,202 yards and 68 touchdowns while rushing for 1,068 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had much success at Baylor.
"They're both really good," Pittman said. "Obviously they've won games with both of them. They're very similar in that they're both athletic. Both have good arms. You know, Coach has got a decision. He's the coach, he's got a decision on what he wants to do, because certainly Bennett has been playing well. We'll be prepared for both of them. I'm not going to tell you it's an easy preparation, but they're going to run their offense and both of them are really talented obviously. I'm not positive who they'll play. I believe Brewer played three plays in their last game."
In the 41-14 win over BYU, Bennett was 24 of 29 passing for 247 yards, one interception and two touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 46 yards. Pittman talked about what he expects from the Flames offense.
"Well, they can run the ball," Pittman said. "They've got two really good backs. They can run the ball. Obviously, the quarterback running is a major concern of ours. Let's say this, I said to our staff, I think it'll be a really good week for us good-on-good, because even though they probably move more than we do on our d-line, they blitz more than we do, but the structure of their defense. They run a mint front, an odd front, a 4-down over front -- the structure of their defense will help us, I think.
"Offensively, on the good-on-good, sometimes it's irrelevant. You're just getting the speed of the game. This one, I think, will help us. Certainly on our defense, I think what we do and what Liberty does certainly has some similarities, I think. To answer your question, the running quarterback, the ability to throw the ball for our defense. And then offensively, we've got to handle all of this movement that they do and figure out what their game plan is fairly early. If we do, we'll have a chance."
Liberty running back Dae Dae Hunter, who Freeze says could have played for him at Ole Miss, has carried 120 times for 821 yards and eight touchdowns. He has caught 18 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.
"Well, I’ll tell you what, he’s got 860 yards, so they give the ball to him quite often," Pittman said. "So you’re sitting there, he’s probably averaging somewhere around 15 carries a game, and he’s got 860 yards. Very fast, hard runner. Can make you miss but can run over the top of you. Got really good speed. The kid transferred in from Hawaii. He’s got a lot of transfer guys on his team that’s really improved, that are playing really well. But, he certainly is a fine runner, holds onto the ball, very, very strong, a guy that we’ve got to stop. So, really good player."
When the ball goes in the air there's a good chance wide receiver Demario Douglas will be on the receiving end. He has caught 42 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns. Arkansas safety Hudson Clark knows he will see plenty of Douglas on Saturday.
"I mean, he's a real good talent," Clark said. "I think he could play anywhere. He's quick, he gets in and out of breaks, he's got really good hands. And once he gets the ball in his hands he's a really good player and can break tackles, and he's got that breakaway speed. So I think we’ve just got to keep an eye out on him and prepare for him and do that."
Linebacker Mike Smith leads the Flames with 52 tackles while safety Robert Rahimi has four interceptions. Arkansas' left tackle on the offensive line Luke Jones talked about the Liberty defense.
"They're a pretty aggressive defense," Jones said. "They twist and move a lot on the D-line, and I think there are similarities to Mississippi State week whenever they were moving a lot during that game. We're preparing for them and watching film on them right now."
The Flames are averaging 31.4 points per game, 420.9 yards each outing including 226.1 through the air.
Arkansas will host Liberty on Saturday at 3 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.
