FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is finally back in Razorback Stadium and once again they are set to host a ranked team No. 23 Liberty.

Sam Pittman has watched his Razorbacks win two games in a row after losing three straight. Now he knows a well-rested Liberty will be a challenge. Liberty is coming off a bye while the Hogs defeated Auburn 41-27 this past Saturday.

