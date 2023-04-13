NCAA Illinois Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas's Anthony Black drives by Illinois's Luke Goode during the second half of the NCAA Tournament opener last month. Black has declared for the NBA Draft and will not return to the Razorbacks for his sophomore season.

 Morry Gash

FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Musselman continues to build his 2023-24 roster and, as expected, it won't include freshman guard Anthony Black.

On Wednesday, Black declared for the 2023 NBA Draft where he's expected to be a lottery pick. In his lone season at Arkansas, Black played an average of 34.8 minutes in 36 games. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Black shot 45.3% from the field, 70.5 from the free throw line and 30.1 from behind the 3-point line.

