FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Musselman continues to build his 2023-24 roster and, as expected, it won't include freshman guard Anthony Black.
On Wednesday, Black declared for the 2023 NBA Draft where he's expected to be a lottery pick. In his lone season at Arkansas, Black played an average of 34.8 minutes in 36 games. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Black shot 45.3% from the field, 70.5 from the free throw line and 30.1 from behind the 3-point line.
While Black is leaving, Musselman landed Temple's leading scorer Khalif Battle, 6-5, 175, as well. Battle played in 27 games for Temple averaging 32.2 minutes each game. His 17.9 points each outing topped Temple. Battle also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal, 0.1 block, shot 41.0% from the field, 89.8 from the free throw line and 35.0 from deep.
Battle is the third player from the transfer portal to join the Razorbacks. The others, who were also guards, are Houston's Tramon Mack, 6-5, 190, and Washington's Keyon Menifield, 6-1, 170. In addition, Musselman has signed Denver (Colo.) Acclerated Schools big man Baye Fall, 6-10, 205, and Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian guard Layden Blocker, 6-2, 175. Both are five-star recruits.
The players who have announced they are returning are forward Trevon Brazile, 6-10, 212, guard Barry Dunning Jr., 6-6, 195, guard Derrian Ford, 6-3, 205, forward Jalen Graham, 6-9, 225, and guard Joseph Pinion, 6-5, 190.
In addition to Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Ricky Council IV have declared for the draft and won't be returning. Davonte "Devo" Davis has also entered the NBA Draft, but hasn't hired an agent thus keeping the option open of returning. Forward Makhel Mitchell entered the transfer portal. Forward Kamani Johnson was out of eligibility.
Players still to announce a decision are guard Jordan Walsh and forward Makhi Mitchell.
Football adds talented transfer
Sam Pittman also got good news on Wednesday from the transfer portal with the addition of Anthony "Tank" Booker, 6-4, 320.
The former Maryland defensive tackle chose the Hogs over finalists Ohio State, Texas A&M, Purdue and South Carolina. He narrowed his list to those five schools on April 7. He entered the transfer portal on March 6.
In 2022, Booker played 13 games. He finished with 27 tackles, 17 solo, five for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hurry, a pass breakup and forced a pair of fumbles.
Booker played high school football at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods. He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He chose Maryland over Kentucky, Rutgers, Pitt and Indiana. His father played at Indiana State.
Arkansas signed 10 from the transfer portal early and have added defensive back Jaheim Singletary from Georgia as well as Booker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.