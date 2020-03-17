FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks second baseman Robert Moore and Ole Miss Rebels catcher Hayden Dunhurst were named SEC Co-Freshmen of the Week on Monday by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Alabama.
Given the current suspension of the SEC baseball season and all SEC sports in the national emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic, they likely will be the last baseball SEC Co-Freshmen of the Week for this 2020 season.
In Arkansas’ 6-1 and 10-9 victories over Grand Canyon last week at Baum-Walker Stadium, freshman second baseman Moore of Leawood, Kansas, hit .559 going 5 for 9 with three RBI and a run scored.
On Feb. 24, Moore was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and Perfect Game’s National Player of the Week, after a four-game series tear against Gonzaga.
In that four-game sweep, the 17-year old switch-hitter went 8 for 12, including a double and a home run, with nine RBI, four runs scores, four, walks and two stolen bases.
Dunhurst, last week during an 18-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, went 4 for 5 with a two home runs and a double.
Following Arkansas’ season-opening three-game sweep of Eastern Illinois on Feb. 14-16 at Baum-Walker, Razorbacks freshman right-hander Connor Noland of Greenwood, was named SEC Pitcher of the Week for his 11 strikeouts versus two hits, one walk and one run, unearned through 6.2 innings of an eventual 5-1 Arkansas victory.
Junior right fielder Heston Kjerstad, .448 batting average and six home runs for Arkansas’ 16 games with at least one hit in each, was named SEC Co-Player of the Week after the Eastern Illinois.
For those three games, Kjerstad went 7 for 12, including four home runs, a double and 10 RBI, while scoring six runs and walking twice.
