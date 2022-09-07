FAYETTEVILLE — Defeating the then 23rd-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats, 31-24 in last Saturday’s season opener at Reynolds Razorback Stadium advanced Arkansas from 19th to 16th Tuesday in the Associated Press college football poll.
While still receiving votes, Cincinnati dropped out of the Top 25.
At 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN at Reynolds Razorback Stadium Coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks of the SEC West open SEC play against the unranked but 1-0 South Carolina Gamecocks.
Second-year South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks, of the SEC East, also opening their SEC season, defeated Georgia State, 35-14 last Saturday in Columbia, S.C.
No Razorbacks player knows Beamer and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler better than Razorbacks senior transfer Jadon Haselwood. A three-year letterman with 39 catches last season, senior receiver Haselwood transferred to Arkansas this year from the Oklahoma Sooners where Rattler quarterbacked from 2019-2021, and Beamer was the assistant head coach/tight ends coach from 2018-2020.
Deemed a Heisman Trophy candidate opening 2021, Rattler started 17 consecutive games in 2020 and ’21 until benched midseason during OU’s game vs. Texas and transferring to South Carolina at season’s end.
“They’re both some competitive guys,” Haselwood said after the Razorbacks practiced Tuesday. “I liked Coach Beamer. He was a great coach when I was there. It's gonna be fun. I can't wait to have a face off with him.”
Haselwood said he respected Beamer, by then named South Carolina head coach, for still coaching the Sooners’ tight ends during their Peach Bowl victory over LSU.
Against Cincinnati, Haselwood Razorbacks debuted with 3 catches for 42 yards from quarterback KJ Jefferson including a 19-yard touchdown pinpointed and caught despite multiple coverage.
“It's really just him (Jefferson) being comfortable, giving me the opportunity,” Haselwood said. “And I’ve got to make do with any opportunity. Ain’t no telling when it’s gonna come back, so you gotta make it count.”
For his game-leading 13 tackles against Cincinnati, Arkansas bonus senior linebacker Bumper Pool was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week by the SEC Office.
Razorbacks graduate transfer via Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his pivotal second-half fumble causing-fumble recovering sack of Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant.
“ It’s a huge honor,” Domineck said post Tuesday’s practice. “I honestly have to give the honor to my teammates, though. I made one big play but our D-line was up there. They were able to turn the tide of the game. because they’re the ones that came into the game. They’re the ones that made those huge plays. Like, I made one big play, but our defense just had multiple plays throughout the game, and offense was able to convert and make their plays, too.”
The intensity of the 74,751 jamming Reynolds Razorback Stadium last Saturday was a novelty to Domineck coming from Georgia Tech.
“First I have to start off by just talking about the atmosphere of the entire place,” Domineck said. “It was really electric, something that I've really never seen before up close and personal.”
Both injured during last Saturday’s game, Arkansas starting All-American safety Jalen Catalon and starting nickel back Myles Slusher missed their second consecutive practice Tuesday and would seem increasingly doubtful to play against South Carolina.
The Razorbacks filled in with transfer from Georgia Latavius Brini and sophomore Jayden Johnson in the second half secondary against Cincinnati and have reserve cornerback Khari Johnson practicing at both nickel and safety this week.
Junior running back Dominique Johnson went through a full practice without a green no-contact jersey Tuesday for the first time since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in a knee during Arkansas’ Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.
Junior starting cornerback Hudson Clark was asked Tuesday about Brini, a starter for Georgia’s 2021 national champions.
“I thought he did a good job stepping in whenever his number was called,” Clark said. “I was as comfortable getting in the game with him as I was with Cat. Just kind of next man up, and he filled that role pretty good.”
Clark acknowledged that Beamer and Rattler will dissect film of the Hogs’ secondary lucky that Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant overthrew some deep balls when receivers broke open.
“I definitely see teams looking at the past and what they can try to exploit from our last game,” Clark said. “So I think that’s been a big thing carry over for us and big focus for us.”
