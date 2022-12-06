Mississippi Arkansas Football

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball against Mississippi on Nov. 19. Sanders was named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press.

 Michael Woods/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — The Associated Press has released its All-SEC team and five Arkansas Razorbacks have been selected, including three on the first team.

The trio named to the first unit are running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Drew Sanders. The second unit including a pair of offensive linemen, guard Beaux Limmer and tackle Dalton Wagner.

