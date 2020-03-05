FAYETTEVILLE — Much as he craves breaking his 7-4 Razorbacks four-game losing streak, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn prefers No. 1 starting pitcher Connor Noland healthy for Arkansas’ SEC opening baseball series March 13-15 at Mississippi State.
So Noland, the 2-0, 2.00 ERA sophomore right-hander from Greenwood, won’t pitch Friday’s 3 p.m. game against the University of South Alabama Jaguars of the Sun Belt Conference, nor the 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s moved up from 1 p.m to noon finale of a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium.
“We’re not going to start Connor Noland this weekend because he has a little, minor oblique strain,” Van Horn told Wednesday’s monthly gathering of the Razorbacks boosters Swatters Club at the Hilton Gardens. “It’s a strain on his left side. If we had to pitch him this weekend, we might able to. But we’re not pitching him now so we can have him back against Mississippi State.”
Van Horn said Noland’s strain occurred while he was pitching in last Friday’s 6-3 loss, charged to reliever Kevin Kopps, to Oklahoma at the Shriners Hospitals for Childrens College Classic at the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park.
Arkansas then lost consecutive one-run games, 8-7 and 3-2 in Houston to Texas and Baylor and lost, 8-7 Tuesday to Illinois State at Baum-Walker.
“His (Noland’s) last inning (he threw 5.1), we saw he was kind of picking under his shirt there with his throwing hand under his glove hand,” Van Horn said and that he sent trainer Corey Wood to the mound. “Once we got him over there and talked to him a little bit we realized we need to shut him down.”
So with Noland out, sophomore southpaw Patrick Wicklander, 2-1, 2.00 ERA and normally the Saturday starter, will pitch Friday.
Caleb Bolden, 10 shutout innings so far with nine strikeouts, will start Saturday with Kole Ramage, 1-1, 3.18 ERA and last Sunday’s starter against Baylor, again starting Sunday.
Wicklander threw all shutout innings in victories over Eastern Illinois and Gonzaga before unable to get out of the second inning against Texas.
“Wicklander has got great stuff,” Van Horn said. “He just didn’t have it last week, I don’t why because we haven’t seen it like that. And then Bolden (so far pitching well coming off Tommy John surgery) starting Saturday, he had been flat out throwing strikes. If he can give us three to five good innings we’ll go to the next guy. Ramage threw really well against Baylor. He just made a couple of mistakes.”
Though statistically looking good with .303 and 2.97 team batting average and ERA, the Razorbacks have lacked timely hitting, evident in stranding 12 even while getting 15 hits against Illinois State off wasted opportunities in Houston and suffered a bullpen collapse Tuesday, too.
Junior Preseason All-American shortstop Casey Martin took himself for riding into Houston too complacently confident off 2018 and 2019 College World Series seasons and starting 2020 top five to top 10 in the polls and sweeping three from Eastern Illinois and four over well-regarded West Coast Conference power Gonzaga.
“Maybe after the Gonzaga series we got a little big-headed,” Martin said. “We might have took it a little bit for granted. We walked into Houston like we owned the place.”
Junior Preseason All-American right fielder/first baseman Heston Kjerstad said. “We just haven’t been coming through and there’s a lot of lessons to be learned. Because the past four games, we make one play here, one hit there, maybe one batter than the guy pitched to, whatever, we could have it flipped around really quick.”
The flip won’t come automatically this weekend.
The Jaguars, 7-7, have a strong tradition and a head coach, former South Carolina pitching coach Mack Calvi, intensely competitively familiar with the SEC including two close losses this season at reigning national/SEC champion Vanderbilt.
The Jaguars hit only .200 as a team yet scored four runs in the ninth to overcome Gonzaga, Van Horn said though their momentum took a 12-2 midweek loss detour visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“They are a very scrappy talented tough program,” Van Horn said. “And, they’re coming here, kind of like we are, we needing to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.