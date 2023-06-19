FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended a new offer with Bauxite Class of 2025 safety Marcus Wimberly earning it at Saturday's football camp in Fayetteville

Wimberly, 6-1, 177, participated in the football camp and then went on a tour of the campus and to meet with head coach Sam Pittman.

