FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended a new offer with Bauxite Class of 2025 safety Marcus Wimberly earning it at Saturday's football camp in Fayetteville
Wimberly, 6-1, 177, participated in the football camp and then went on a tour of the campus and to meet with head coach Sam Pittman.
“As a kid growing up it was a big-time dream,” Wimberly said. “He (Pittman) goes, ‘Do you love the Hogs?’ I said, ‘Yes sir, absolutely.’ He goes, ‘Well when I was your age I loved the Hogs as well and I wanted nothing more than to play for the Hogs. I wasn’t quite good enough. I know you are so I’m offering you a scholarship to play for me at the University of Arkansas.’ When he said that I really didn’t know what to do with myself.”
Arkansas joins Tennessee-Martin, Memphis, UAPB and Sam Houston State offering Wimberly.
Hogs get visit from Braylen Russell
Benton Class of 2024 four-star running back Braylen Russell was one of nine official visitors at Arkansas this past weekend.
Russell, 6-2, 230, also has been to Baylor and South Carolina. Tennessee is up next and then a decision on July 14 at 6:30 p.m. Following the Arkansas visit, Russell talked about what stood out to him.
“Being with coaches always stands out when I come down here,” Russell said. “I got to hang out with AJ Green a lot and kicked it with him. That was a nice experience. I always watch him play but never talked to him or anything.”
With the decision drawing nearer, where does Arkansas stand with you?
“They stand pretty good,” Russell said. “I mean, it’s home. Home is always going to be home. I’m just looking for that place where I can be around who I want to be around for 4 years. That’s always good.”
Hogs add CJ Brown
Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown went public with his decision to be a Razorback on Thursday night.
Brown, 6-1, 185, had several offers and would have likely had more, but made it clear from the start that distance to the University of Arkansas was going to be one of the deciding factors in his decision. He made the decision two weeks ago.
“It really didn’t matter who contacted me I was going to be a Hog,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else but Arkansas.”
As a junior, Brown caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns. Brown now is feeling good about getting the recruiting portion of his senior season behind him and talked about his goals for this fall.
He chose Arkansas over schools such as Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Louisville, Purdue, Arkansas State, UNLV and Colorado State.
Kobe Branham to announce soon
Fort Smith Southside Class of 2024 three-star offensive guard Kobe Branham will make his decision known on Monday, June 26.
On Saturday, he was in Fayetteville supporting some high school teammates watching a football camp. Branham, 6-6, 320, talked about the recruiting process for him winding down.
“It has been great,” Branham said. “It has been great to go around to see all the different schools, talk to coaches and build relationships with coaches. I’m ready to get back to football stuff. It’s still fun, but I’m ready to play some football.”
Branham will take his official visit to Arkansas June 23-25. He talked about where else he has been.
“I went to Oklahoma State, SMU, Ole Miss and unofficial to Texas A&M,” Branham said.
