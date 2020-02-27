FAYETTEVILLE — Baseball’s mini version of basketball’s SEC versus Big 12 Challenge marks the weekend format that includes the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic in Houston.
At the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park on Friday through Sunday, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri will represent the SEC one game each against Big 12 members Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor.
Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks, ranked sixth nationally in the D1 Baseball poll, play the Oklahoma Sooners at 3 p.m. Friday, meet the Texas Longhorns, at 7 p.m. Saturday and the Baylor Bears at 7 p.m. Sunday.
All of Arkansas’ games are on the Razorbacks Radio Network and televised by A&T Sports Net TV.
Arkansas brings a 7-0 record into Friday’s game.
At Baum-Walker Stadium the so far homebody Hogs swept three from Eastern Illinois and swept four from West Coast Conference power Gonzaga.
Coach Skip Johnson’s Sooners come 7-2 into Houston having won two of three against Virginia of the ACC at a neutral site, Pensacola, Florida, then at home in Norman, Oklahoma, taking two from Texas Southern and winning three of four against an Illinois State team that visits Arkansas next Tuesday at Baum-Walker.
Regarding the SEC versus Big 12 aspect, Van Horn kind of gives it a one day at a time shrug.
“From the outside looking in, I think a lot of people think it’s a big deal,” Van Horn said. “I think from our standpoint, I haven’t really thought about it. I’m just trying to beat Oklahoma. To be honest.”
Each daily will be significant to Arkansas fans.
Arkansas’ border state rivalry with the Sooners, an exhibition opponent against the Hogs last fall and hosting them in a March 17 game in Oklahoma City, always creates Arkansas interest as of course does going against Texas and Baylor from Arkansas’ old Southwest Conference days.
Arkansas and OU are expected to lead with their aces.
Sophomore so far two-times series opening right-hander Connor Noland of Greenwood, 2-0, 1.42 ERA with 14 strikeouts versus four walks for 12.2 innings, starts for the Razorbacks.
Van Horn anticipates right-hander Cade Cavalli, 1-1, 2.31 ERA with 17 strikeouts versus two walks in 11.2 innings, starting for the Sooners.
“Cavalli has got a big arm,” Van Horn said. “He’s got a good breaking ball. You go on his numbers so far this year, I think he’s pitched 11 innings and only walked two, and this is a young man that’s throwing the ball like 97 miles an hour every pitch.”
Van Horn lauded his bullpen coming off a Gonzaga sweep and believes the Sooners likewise like theirs.
“Very impressed with their pitching staff,” Van Horn said. “You look at their team ERA right now and I think it’s under 2.00. I think ours is just a little bit over 2.00. They can really pitch. That’s what the so-called baseball experts going into the season were saying, that Oklahoma’s going to be a threat because they can really pitch.”
For hitting, center fielder Tanner Tredaway, .405 batting average, two home runs, six RBI, third baseman Peyton Graham, .355 and five RBI, and first baseman Tyler Hardman, .333, two home runs and eight RBI, pace the Sooners.
Arkansas bats .314 as a team. Four starters bat .364 or better.
Catcher Casey Opitz hits the .364 with a home run, three doubles and a triple and seven RBI.
Center fielder Christian Franklin leads for average, .440 and has two home runs and seven RBI.
Right fielder Heston Kjerstad, .393, leads for power, four home runs and 11 RBI with three doubles.
Freshman phenom second baseman Robert Moore, .375, was named Perfect Game’s National Player of the Week after augmenting flawless fielding with a torrid 8 for 12 and nine RBI during the four-game sweep over a good Gonzaga team.
Sophomore southpaw Patrick Wicklander, 2-0 with 11 shutout innings and 14 strikeouts versus three walks in game two starts against Eastern Illinois and Gonzaga, pitches Saturday night against Texas, 9-0 going into its Friday night game against LSU.
Junior right-hander Kole Ramage, this time pitching fresh withheld the first two games after a Thursday start against Gonzaga after twice relieving against Eastern Illinois, starts Sunday, Van Horn said.
