FAYETTEVILLE — The nationally No. 1/SEC baseball champion Arkansas Razorbacks arrive for this week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, honored with the SEC Coach of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and seven players named to three All-SEC teams.
On Monday, it was announced by the SEC in Hoover that Dave Van Horn, coaching the Razorbacks to a 42-10 overall record and 22-8 SEC record winning the Overall by two games over SEC East champion Tennessee and SEC West runner-up Mississippi State, is the SEC Coach of the Year.
Senior right-hander Kevin Kopps, compiling an astounding 10-0 record with eight saves and nationally leading 0.75 ERA, was named SEC Pitcher of the Year.
Kopps also was named first-team All-SEC as was Razorbacks second-year freshman second baseman Robert Moore and senior designated hitter Matt Goodheart.
Razorbacks junior center fielder Christian Franklin and junior No. 1 starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander were named second-team All-SEC.
Right fielder Cayden Wallace of Greenbrier, was named to the All-Freshman team of first-year freshmen since 2020 freshmen were granted 2021 freshman eligibility because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 campaign.
Moore and second-year freshman pitcher Peyton Pallette of Benton, injured pitching against Florida last weekend, were named to the SEC All-Newcomer team.
Kopps, Franklin and Moore were named to the SEC’s All-Defensive team.
Arkansas opens its double-elimination portion of the SEC Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the SEC Network in Hoover against Tuesday’s play-in winner between Georgia and LSU.
Already honored Monday, named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team, true freshman Arkansas Razorbacks right fielder Cayden Wallace of Greenbrier, later Monday was named the SEC Freshman of the Week by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Alabama.
It marked the third time this baseball season that Wallace was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Helping the Razorbacks cap their regular season by sweeping a three-game SEC series from the Florida Gators, Wallace paced last Thursday’s 6-1 flogging of Florida hitting two home runs while going 3 for 4 with four RBI.
For the three-game series Wallace led the Razorbacks with four hits and a series batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage slash line of .400/.538/1.000 in 10 at-bats with two walks.
Arkansas, No. 1 starting pitcher Patrick Wicklander, was named National Player of the Week by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Monday.
Last Thursday night against Florida, winning pitcher Wicklander struck out a career-high 11 against three hits and a walk through six complete innings.
Wicklander joins relief pitcher Kevin Kopps, named the SEC Pitcher of the Year Monday, and All-SEC First-Team designated hitter Matt Goodheart as Razorbacks honored this season with weekly awards bestowed this season by the Collegiate Baseball publication.
