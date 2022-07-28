NCAA Arkansas Duke Basketball

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, left, reacts toward officials during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Duke in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men's tournament in San Francisco on March 26.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman is preparing his team for four games in Spain and Italy next month and they are now using the 10 practices allowed to prepare for that.

Musselman has 11 new players on the 13-man roster. Among the newcomers are five-star recruits Nick Smith from North Little Rock and Anthony Black who played at Duncanville (Texas). Musselman talked how those two in particular are progressing as far as showing instincts in the three practices thus far.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.