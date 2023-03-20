Arkansas is headed to the Sweet 16 following a 72-71 over No. 1-seed Kansas at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.

The No. 8 seed Arkansas became the first team this season to trail Kansas at the half and then win. The Jayhawks were up 35-27 at intermission with the Razorbacks only leading once at 2-0. Eric Musselman has been telling people the Hogs are getting better following a slow ending to the season. On Saturday, they proved it.

