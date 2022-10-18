Arkansas Men's Basketball

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis is one of two returning players for the Razorbacks, which are ranked 10th in the first Associated Press basketball poll, which was released Monday.

 Frank Franklin II/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the first Associated Press preseason men's basketball poll released Monday.

Arkansas is coming off a 28-9 season that saw them advance to the Elite Eight for the second season in a row. Arkansas has two players returning from last year's squad. On Sunday following the Red-White game, Eric Musselman talked about the expectation Arkansas would be ranked high in the poll released today.

