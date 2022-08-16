FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost two key linebackers in Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, but they return Bumper Pool, as well as transfer Drew Sanders.

In addition, Arkansas has accumulated some very talented young linebackers under Michael Scherer. Jackson Woodard is a redshirt sophomore, Chris "Pooh" Paul a redshirt freshman and then Jordan Crook, Mani Powell and Kaden Henley true freshmen. Marco Avant is another redshirt freshman who has battled injuries at times, but is practicing now. Last year with Pool, Morgan and Henry Scherer used a three-man rotation. Could it be that way again?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.