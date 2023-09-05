x

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson throws a pass during the Razorbacks' win over Western Carolina on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

 Mike Harris/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will return back to Fayetteville this weekend to host Kent State.

The Razorbacks opened the season with a 56-13 win over Western Carolina on Saturday in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium. Kent State fell to UCF 56-6 in their season opener this past Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.