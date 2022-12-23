x

Former South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier makes a tackle during action this season. Grier recently signed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks next season.

 Courtesy of the University of South Florida

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has signed former University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier.

Grier, 6-1, 223, signed with Arkansas on Thursday. He had previously committed to Travis Williams when he was the defensive coordinator at UCF. When Williams left to take the same job with the Razorbacks then Grier opted to follow him to Fayetteville.

